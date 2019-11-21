Thursday, November 21, 2019  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Watch: Australia captain Tim Paine’s strange banter against Mohammad Rizwan

2 hours ago
Watch: Australia captain Tim Paine’s strange banter against Mohammad Rizwan

Photo: AFP

Australian captain Tim Paine was trying to get into Pakistani batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s head during the first day’s play of the Brisbane Test.

During the 46th over, the Australian wicketkeeper taunted his Pakistani counterpart over not being able to score boundaries off Nathan Lyon.

“Sarfaraz (Ahmed) would have already hit it for four,” Paine said. “Sweep shot..bang..four.”

He went on to say that Rizwan was also “smelling nice”.

The Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman made 37 off 34 deliveries and put on a 49-run partnership with Asad Shafiq. The visitors were bowled out for 240.

 
Australia Cricket Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan Tim Paine
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Cricket, Pakistan, Australia, Tim Paine, Mohammad Rizwan, Australia vs Pakistan, Australia vs Pakistan 2019, Australia vs Pakistan Test series, Australia vs Pakistan Test series 2019, Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test, Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test in Brisbane, Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test at Brisbane
 
MOST READ
PCB announces international players for PSL 5's Diamond Category
PCB announces international players for PSL 5’s Diamond Category
PCB announces players in Gold category for PSL 5
PCB announces players in Gold category for PSL 5
Overseas players in Silver category for PSL 5 announced
Overseas players in Silver category for PSL 5 announced
Pakistan defeat India in Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final
Pakistan defeat India in Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final
Australia’s cricketers struggle to name Pakistan’s Prime Minister
Australia’s cricketers struggle to name Pakistan’s Prime Minister
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.