Watch: Australia captain Tim Paine’s strange banter against Mohammad Rizwan

Australian captain Tim Paine was trying to get into Pakistani batsman Mohammad Rizwan’s head during the first day’s play of the Brisbane Test.

During the 46th over, the Australian wicketkeeper taunted his Pakistani counterpart over not being able to score boundaries off Nathan Lyon.

“Sarfaraz (Ahmed) would have already hit it for four,” Paine said. “Sweep shot..bang..four.”

😂😂😂 “He smells very nice” —- Tim Paine about Mohammad Rizwan to the short-leg fielder. Has to be the best keeper in the history of cricket in sledging opposition keepers. #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/gJJy1YQ4qD — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) November 21, 2019

He went on to say that Rizwan was also “smelling nice”.

The Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman made 37 off 34 deliveries and put on a 49-run partnership with Asad Shafiq. The visitors were bowled out for 240.