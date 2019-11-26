Watch: Pakistan arrive in Adelaide for day-night Test against Australia

The Pakistan cricket team have arrived in Adelaide for the second and final Test against Australia starting from November 29.

Pakistan are heading into the final Test on the back of an innings and five-run defeat inside four days to the Men Down Under in Brisbane. They will have an opportunity to end their miserable tour, which has also included three T20I defeats, on a winning note.

Pakistan team arrival at Adelaide ahead of the second #AUSvPAK Test. pic.twitter.com/h2Bs3Rzc0B — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 26, 2019

Azhar Ali’s side have their work cut out for them at the Adelaide Oval though, as they haven’t won a single five-day game there.

The day-night fixture will begin at 8:30pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST). The visitors will begin preparations for the second Test on Wednesday.

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali is scheduled to hold a press conference on November 28 whereas opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq will also talk to the media two days before the game.

Squads

Australia: Tim Paine (captain and wicketkeeper), Cameron Bancroft, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade and David Warner.

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Muhammad Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah.