Watch: Local hockey tournament final in India turns into brawl

A local field hockey match in India descended into an all-out brawl between players from both sides, Sportstar has reported.

The incident took place in the final of the 56th Nehru senior hockey tournament between Punjab Police (PP) and Punjab National Bank (PNB).

#WATCH Delhi: Scuffle broke out between Punjab Police Hockey & Punjab National Bank Hockey teams during Nehru Cup finals. Elena Norman, Hockey India CEO says, “We’re awaiting official report from Tournament officials, based on which Hockey India will take necessary action.” pic.twitter.com/Yz3LAtGPl7 — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

With the game tied at 3-3, there was some pushing and shoving between PNP’s Sumit Toppo and PP’s Hardeep Singh. Singh then aimed to hit Sumit on the legs with his hockey and the latter responded with a wild swing to Sumit’s head.

The situation turned even uglier when other players and even the managers got involved in the fight that lasted for several minutes.

Several players were given medical attention before the game resumed with eight players from each side. PNB went on to win the final 6-3.