Watch: Goalkeeper scores from inside his own box

Chivas de Guadalajara goalkeeper Jose Antonio Rodriguez managed to score a goal from his own penalty box during a Liga MX game against Veracruz.

The goalkeeper managed to make a save for his side, which was hanging on to a 2-1 lead in the closing stages of the match.

This is one of the craziest things you’ll ever see. Chivas goalkeeper Tono Rodriguez scored a goal from his own box. Absolute madness. pic.twitter.com/gQ27InscK6 — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) November 25, 2019

Veracruz defenders tried to catch up with the ball but could do nothing as their keeper had come forward for the corner.