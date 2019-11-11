Wasim Khan approached Sarfaraz Ahmed before he lost the captaincy

Sarfaraz says PCB official had already made the decision

"Wasim Khan came to me about the captaincy decision, which he had already made," Sarfaraz said during a press conference on Sunday. "He told me that it's up to me whether I step down or the cricket board makes the announcement in a media release."

Sarfaraz said that he told the PCB official that the board had appointed him the skipper and it was up to them to decide who is the best option to lead the side.

Babar Azam replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as the captain in the shortest format while Azhar Ali is leading the side in the longest version.

The wicketkeeper-batsman said that he is thankful to PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani for putting his confidence in him.

Commenting on the recent performance of the Pakistan team, the 32-year-old said that it was premature to make remarks on the new team leadership and said they should be given more time.

"My best wishes are with the side which is playing in Australia right now. I pray to God that the new captains secure many wins for Pakistan in days to come."

Sarfaraz called the side a "young and exciting" unit and he was hopeful that they will bounce back from the recent 2-0 defeat in the three-match T20I series against Australia.