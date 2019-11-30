Australia declare first innings at 589-3 in Adelaide Test

Australia declared their first innings at a big total of 589-3 against Pakistan on the second day of their day-night Test against Pakistan.

David Warner went on to score a triple century as he achieved the feat off 389 deliveries with the help of 37 boundaries. He went on to remain unbeaten at 335 with 39 boundaries and a six to his name.

Australia began the second session at 475-2 with David Warner and Steve Smith batting at 261 and 34 respectively. Smith, who became the quickest player to score 7,000 runs in Test cricket, was dismissed for 36 as he fell to Shaheen Shah Afridi. Their partnership lasted for 121 runs.

Warner and Matthew Wade then put on a 99-run partnership for the fourth wicket before Time Paine called his side back to the dressing room.

The hosts started day two on their overnight score of 302-1 with opening batsman David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne batting at 166 and 124 respectively.