Waqar Younis inducted into Bradman Hall of Fame

Former Pakistan fast-bowler Waqar Younis has been inducted into the Bradman Hall of Fame.

A function was held at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to honour Pakistan’s bowling coach.

“We are deeply humbled and honoured to have inducted the great Waqar Younis as this year’s Honouree, last night at the Bradman Gala Dinner, at the iconic SCG,” Bradman Mueseum Bowral’s official Twitter account posted.

“The Burewala Express” was inducted into the prestigious club by former Australia cricketer Lisa Sthalekar.

Younis said that it was a night to remember.

The former Pakistan cricketer is considered as one of the pioneers of reverse-swing bowling. He bagged 373 Test wickets and has 416 ODI scalps under his belt.