HOME > Sports

Waqar sees Australia tour as learning opportunity for Pakistan pacers

3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s bowling coach Waqar Younis has said that Pakistan’s pace attack will get to learn a lot from the ongoing tour of Australia, News18 has reported.

Pakistan suffered an innings and five-run defeat in the first game of the two-match Test series in Brisbane.

“Our lengths were not right, especially with the new ball. When we had the first new ball, I thought we bowled poorly,” Younis said following the series opener. “Had we put the ball in the right areas, things might have been different. But we have a young attack and they got carried away (with the bounce on offer).”

The bowling coach says their team can learn from other sides. “They’re going to learn a lot from this tour. We need to give them time to develop their game.”

The former fast-bowler went on to say that Mohammad Abbas has been a match-winner for the side in the past but his recent performance have been under par.

“We’re not losing hope in him, he’s our main man. We’re going to have a really close look at him and hopefully, once we get to Adelaide, we’ll think about playing him.”

 
Australia Cricket Pakistan waqar younis
 
