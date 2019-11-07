Wahab praises Babar for performing well as captain

Pakistani fast-bowler Wahab Riaz heaped praise on batsman Babar Azam over his performance while leading the side in the T20I format.

“He (Babar) is leading from the front,” Wahab said while speaking to the media ahead of the third and final T20I against Australia in Perth. “We have seen him batting in the first two games. He has been very confident and he has been scoring runs.”

Speaking on the team’s performance in the previous fixtures, he said that the side were 15 to 20 runs short in the first game and they needed quick wickets in the match at Canberra.

“We were able to dismiss (David) Warner and (Aaron) Finch but the scenario would have been different if we would’ve gotten (Steve) Smith out.”

The left-arm pacer said that the pitch in Perth’s Optus Stadium for the third fixture will be suit the fast-bowlers.