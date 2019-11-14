Thursday, November 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Sports

Umar Akmal hopes to play for Pakistan again

1 hour ago
Batsman says he is performing well in the domestic structure

Pakistani batsman Umar Akmal has said that he hopes to represent his country again.

The 29-year-old said it's up to the selectors to pick him for international duty and wished the Pakistan side the best of luck as they prepare to take on Australia in a two-match Test series Down Under.
 
