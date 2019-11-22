There’s a superstar in there, Warner on Naseem

Australian batsman David Warner heaped praise on Pakistani quick Naseem Shah and compared him to Mohammad Amir, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

Naseem Shah, during the second day’s play of the Brisbane Test, thought he bagged his maiden Test wicket by having the left-handed batsman caught behind only to be told that it was a no-ball.

However, Warner was impressed with the way the 16-year-old bowls.

“He’s quite skiddy, got a nice fluent action, but he won’t get a harder Test debut than out there and bowl at the Gabba,” Warner said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. “To keep coming back in, having to back up the overs, that heat. You ask any Test fast bowler who’s played here and had to keep coming back, it’s very challenging out there, and our job as batsmen is to try and keep them coming back. I think he kept his speed up quite a lot throughout the whole day. The back end he cramped up a little bit, but that’s obviously going to happen. He charged in, and there’s a superstar there. Like when Mohammad Amir came on the scene, the first time, he was rapid and had us all in a pickle.”

Warner said that the youngster from Dir was a world-class bowler and his addition to the Pakistani pacer lineup makes it even more “ridiculous”.

He said that Pakistan’s young pacers can become a force to be reckoned with if the Pakistani bowling coach Waqar Younis gets them going.