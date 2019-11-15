Every time there’re new excuses for my non-selection: Fawad Alam

Pakistani cricketer Fawad Alam lamented on Friday that a new excuse is given every time he is not picked by selectors for the national team.

“After every two months, they come up with a new excuse for my non-selection in the side,” Fawad said at a press conference. “I have full trust in Almighty Allah that He will do something good for me.”

He said that players performing well should be considered for the side.

“The players who perform well should go on to represent the national side. As far as likes and dislikes are considered, it is a part of life and it even happens within a family.”

The batting all-rounder went on to say that a player should look forward and be positive because they don’t have any other option. “If a player plays for 15 innings, he will not perform well in all of them,” he said. “Those were (Sir Donald) Bradman and Zaheer Abbas.”

The Karachi-born cricketer said the matter of personal preferences has been going on in the national side for quite some time. He vowed to give his best whenever he got the opportunity.

He said cricket is their livelihood and their families are also dependent on it.

“It is our bread and butter and our families are dependent on it as well. This is what motivates us. Our family members are our motivation,” Fawad said. “When we think of ourselves we also think about them as to how we would feed them.”

He claimed that everyone is a performer but there is a slight difference between all of them. The cricketer said there have been exceptional cases and Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the only exceptional case right now.

Asked about selection of players for the Australia tour, he said the head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq might have thought of something different when he chose players.