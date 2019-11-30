Talking points from day two of Australia-Pakistan Adelaide Test

Australia were in the driver’s seat at the end of the second day’s play in the day-night Test in Adelaide. The hosts have put a stranglehold on the Pakistani bowling unit, which were taken apart by the Australians especially David Warner who scored his maiden triple century. It remains to be seen as to which strategy will Azhar Ali take his side ahead from this moment.

Here are three talking points from day two of the fixture.

1. David Warner remains on song with sublime knock: The opening batsman, who had a dismal Ashes series seems to have recovered from his slump in form. Not only he scored back to back 150s in the Test series against Pakistan, he went on to become the fourth batsman to have scored 300 in a Test innings against the Asian country. Warner brought the Adelaide crowd to his feet with some brilliant shot selection and timing and made the Pakistani bowling unit clueless.

2. Pakistan pay the price for Musa’s no-ball: Call it coincidence or Warner’s sheer luck. For the second time in the series, Warner was caught behind off a no-ball. In Gabba, it was the debutante Naseem Shah and it was a debutante Musa Khan at the Adelaide Oval. The opening batsman was caught out for 227 but went on to score 335 not out due to a blunder by the young pacer.

3. Shaheen stands out from the rest: Pakistan included Mohammad Abbas in the playing XI to add some consistency to their bowling unit after the horror performance in Brisbane. However, Abbas could not live up to the hype but it was the left-arm bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi who stepped up. He picked up all the three Australian wickets.