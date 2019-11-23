Talking points from day three of Australia and Pakistan Test

Australia had the upper hand over Pakistan in the ongoing Brisbane Test as they dominated with the bat and then with the ball. Azhar Ali’s side is on the cusp of an innings defeat and they have their work cut out for them against a formidable Australian pace attack with the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

Here are some of the talking points from day three of the Test match.

1. Labuschagne steals the show

The Queensland batsman seems to have carried his form from Australia’s successful Ashes campaign into the Pakistan series. Having David Warner and Steve Smith dismissed early in the morning session, he proved to be a one-man wrecking crew for the Australians as he scored his maiden Test ton and then reached his 150. He fell just shy from a maiden double century as he was dismissed for 185.

2. Pakistan’s dreadful second innings start

It looked like Pakistan would get off to the same way as they did in the first innings with Shan Masood and skipper Azhar Ali getting the visitors off to a solid start. However, no such thing happened as the side found themselves reeling at 25-3 at one stage. The skipper fell for five while Haris Sohail made a run-a-ball eight whereas Asad Shafiq didn’t trouble the scorers. While things are looking glum in the Pakistani camp, they will be looking towards Babar Azam and Shan Masood to do some damage control.

3. Sign of things to come

Pakistan have never won a Test game against Australia at the Gabba and the result looks to be the same this time around as well. Australia have an eye on an innings victory and will be looking to head into Adelaide with their same aggressive mentality. Pakistan’s record at the Adelaide Oval isn’t impressive either. Australia will be looking avail the ongoing Pakistan series as a platform for practices for future series under the World Test Championship.