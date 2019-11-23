Saturday, November 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Talking points from day three of Australia and Pakistan Test

1 hour ago
Talking points from day three of Australia and Pakistan Test

Photo Courtesy: cricketcomau/Twitter

Australia had the upper hand over Pakistan in the ongoing Brisbane Test as they dominated with the bat and then with the ball. Azhar Ali’s side is on the cusp of an innings defeat and they have their work cut out for them against a formidable Australian pace attack with the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

Here are some of the talking points from day three of the Test match.

1. Labuschagne steals the show

The Queensland batsman seems to have carried his form from Australia’s successful Ashes campaign into the Pakistan series. Having David Warner and Steve Smith dismissed early in the morning session, he proved to be a one-man wrecking crew for the Australians as he scored his maiden Test ton and then reached his 150. He fell just shy from a maiden double century as he was dismissed for 185.

2. Pakistan’s dreadful second innings start

It looked like Pakistan would get off to the same way as they did in the first innings with Shan Masood and skipper Azhar Ali getting the visitors off to a solid start. However, no such thing happened as the side found themselves reeling at 25-3 at one stage. The skipper fell for five while Haris Sohail made a run-a-ball eight whereas Asad Shafiq didn’t trouble the scorers. While things are looking glum in the Pakistani camp, they will be looking towards Babar Azam and Shan Masood to do some damage control.

3. Sign of things to come

Pakistan have never won a Test game against Australia at the Gabba and the result looks to be the same this time around as well. Australia have an eye on an innings victory and will be looking to head into Adelaide with their same aggressive mentality. Pakistan’s record at the Adelaide Oval isn’t impressive either. Australia will be looking avail the ongoing Pakistan series as a platform for practices for future series under the World Test Championship.

 
Australia Cricket Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Cricket, Australia, Pakistan, Australia vs Pakistan, #AUSvPAK, Marnus Labuschagne, Brisbane Test, Australia vs Pakistan 2019, Australia vs Pakistan Test series, Australia vs Pakistan Test series 2019
 
MOST READ
Watch: Australia captain Tim Paine's strange banter against Mohammad Rizwan
Watch: Australia captain Tim Paine’s strange banter against Mohammad Rizwan
Overseas players in Silver category for PSL 5 announced
Overseas players in Silver category for PSL 5 announced
Pakistan defeat India in Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final
Pakistan defeat India in Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final
Pakistan's best eleven for the first Test against Australia
Pakistan’s best eleven for the first Test against Australia
Australia’s cricketers struggle to name Pakistan’s Prime Minister
Australia’s cricketers struggle to name Pakistan’s Prime Minister
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.