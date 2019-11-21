Talking points from day one of Brisbane Test

Australia predictably dominated day one of their first Test against Pakistan in Brisbane as their pacers did the damage in the second and third sessions. There were, however, a few silver linings for Pakistan on a day that was largely dominated by Australia’s fast-bowlers with brief moments of defiance from the visiting batsmen.

Here are some of the talking points from day one:

1. Asad Shafiq’s strange fascination with the Gabba continues: Brisbane’s Gabba has to be one of the most daunting grounds in the world for opposition batsmen. Australia have not lost there in over three decades and the stands, that can hold 42,000, must seem to close in on all those who walk to the crease. Asad Shafiq, for some strange reason, never quite seems to comprehend what all the fuss is about though.

The middle-order batsman made 137 as Pakistan almost pulled off a miraculous chase at the Gabba in 2016 and looked just as assured now when all those around him seemed to be losing their heads.

It took an incredible Mitchell Starc delivery to dismiss him three years ago and it took a similarly supernatural piece of magic by Pat Cummins to send him back to the pavilion today.

The fact that his 76 is nearly double Azhar Ali’s tally of 39 — the second-best score of the innings — shows just how far ahead of his teammates he seemed.

2. Babar Azam’s stick or twist moment: It is now three years since Babar Azam made his Test debut but he hasn’t yet mastered this format in the same manner that he has the other two. He will receive a lot of flak for his lazy waft outside off-stump when he could have just let the ball go. The team had lost three wickets for two runs and his wicket couldn’t have come at a worse time.

Yet Babar’s record in the other two formats means that changing his outlook in the longest one might not necessarily be a bad move. He averages 54.17 in ODIs and 50.17 in T20Is but just 35.28 in Tests. Babar gets most of his runs playing textbook cricketing shots in the limited-overs formats, there should be no harm in him playing in the same manner in the longest format too.

There seems to be a concerted effort from Babar to play aggressively in Tests and it reflects on his strike-rate, which has gone up from 36.94 in 2017 to 54.46 in 2018 to 80.55 in 2019.

ViratKohli, a player Babar would do incredibly well to emulate, also found success in Tests elusive at the start of his career before adopting a more aggressive approach.

Kohli’sworst completed year in terms of strike-rate was also his worst in terms of average, while his best completed year in terms of strike-rate was his second best in terms of average — only narrowly missing out on top spot by an average of less than half a run per innings. Babar’s career too has followed a similar pattern, with his averages and strike-rates seemingly proportional to each other.

Expect more shots of the kind that got him out in years to come from Babar, but don’t be surprised if the results are more positive in the future.

3. Australia’s pace attack is a thing of beauty: They will get you. Make no mistake about it, they will get you. It may be with unerring controlling, it may be with deadly swing, it may be with searing pace, it may be with bouncers that climb or yorkers that dip, but in the end they will get you.

The trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins has too much in its arsenal to not trouble even the best in the world in favourable conditions. At Gabba, they showed just how brutal they can be when they have wind in their sails, claiming the first five wickets for 19 runs and the final four for 13.