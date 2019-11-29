Talking points from day one between Australia and Pakistan Test

The world’s most unpredictable cricket team has been made to look predictably average by Australia once again and even with four days remaining, rain seems to be Pakistan’s best bet of getting anything out of this game. Such has been Australia’s dominance that anything other than another bruising innings defeat would come as a surprise from here on in.

Here are three talking points from a humiliating day one for Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval.

1. Selection of Musa Khan lays bare issues in Pakistan’s think-tank: What do you do when you have a young pacer who had his breakthrough season in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) before playing his only T20I where he gave away 39 runs without taking a wicket? If you are Pakistan coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq then the logical answer is to select him for the toughest tour in Test cricket for Pakistan and to throw him into the deep end.

Musa looked like a fish out of water on day one, giving away 66 runs in his 12 overs, and it comes as no surprise considering he has played only seven first-class games and has taken 17 wickets at an average of 37.52. For comparison’s sake, SadafHussain has been performing in the domestic circuit for more than a decade now and has 406 wickets at an average of 19.57 but has never played a single Test in his entire career.

Pakistan’s obsession with the PSL and their strange insistence that anyone showing promise in a T20 league can be successful in the other two formats is hurting Pakistan.

2. Marnus Labuschagne’s incredible 2019 continues to get better: The 25-year-old was a concussion substitute for Steve Smith during the Ashes and has been doing a really good job of emulating his talismanic compatriot, making 664 runs in nine innings since then at an average of 83.

He had made four consecutive half-centuries in the Ashes but hadn’t converted any of them into a hundred but against Pakistan he has shown he has the ability to score big as well.

David Warner may have been the more impressive of the duo on day one but Labuschagne is showing it is time to revise the expectations around him.

The South Africa-born made his Test debut against Pakistan in the UAE and managed just 81 runs in two Tests back then, including a second-ball duck in his very first innings. He has come a long way since then and is now the leading run-scorer in Test cricket this calendar year.

3. Pakistan’s bowling unit just not good enough in Australian conditions: Musa wasn’t the only Pakistani bowler who struggled in Adelaide and the excitement surrounding this Pakistan pace attack going into the series has dissipated quickly.

The common wisdom goes that teams almost always need to take 20 wickets if they are to win a Test but Azhar Ali’s men have so far taken just 11 wickets in the entire series — most of which came when Australia decided to get some quick runs in the first Test.

You know there is an issue when the only bowler that looks like he can get a wicket is a 19-year-old who is playing in only his fifth Test.

The hosts had managed to cross 350 in the first Test before they lost their second wicket and are on course to emulate that remarkable feat once again. The only way Pakistan can get anything out of this game now is if rain bails them out.

The Men in Green haven’t taken all 20 wickets in a Test in Australia since they won way back in 1995 and the closest they have come in nearly 25 years is the 16 wickets they took at Hobart in 1999. For a team renowned for its bowling attack, Pakistan’s bowlers have been unforgivably toothless in Australia.