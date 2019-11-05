Talking points from Australia-Pakistan second T20I

Australia took a 1-0 lead over Pakistan in the three-match T20I series after a convincing seven-wicket victory in the second fixture in Sydney.

The game had plenty of points to be discussed.

Babar Azam continues along in his merry way: Babar Azam is so far ahead of his teammates at the moment that the newsworthy thing is not that he scored another half-century but that he was outshone by one of his teammates. The new skipper had to once again anchor the innings after those around him failed to keep their heads. He has taken his career T20I average to over 50 in this series but desperately needs support from the other end if he is to address the side’s worrying recent slide.

Fakhar Zaman’s importance should not be forgotten: Fans in cricket have short memories and there are calls for Fakhar to be dropped. The left-hander has had a torrid 2019, scoring just 50 runs across eight matches, but he remains arguably the side’s most important player after Babar. Pakistan have won all 10 matches in which Fakhar has scored 30 or more runs, while they have won only four of the 12 games in which he has scored less than 10. If Pakistan want their players to play aggressive cricket, then they must be willing to accept that they will go through lean patches.

Iftikhar Ahmed announces himself: IftikharAhmed has had a strange international career. It has been four years since he made his ODI debut and three years since his Test and T20I debut, yet he has only played 10 matches across the three formats. The 62 he scored in Canberra was his first half-century in any format and it more than doubled his previous T20I high-score of 25. His T20I average is now 105, but more importantly his half-century means he has booked his place in the side for some time to come. What was particularly encouraging was how quickly he accelerated — after making just nine runs off his first 14 deliveries, he smashed 55 off his next 20.

Wahab Riaz must be replaced in final game: Wahab Riaz’s selection for the World Cup raised several eyebrows and it’s even more surprising that he is still in the side after his mixed performances in England. The left-armer gave away 33 runs in his three overs and was by far the weakest link in the bowling attack, releasing pressure at crucial moments with some wayward bowling. The 34-year-old has taken two wickets at an average of 45 this year with an economy of 8.18 and just isn’t good enough to play at this level anymore. Musa Khan and Mohammad Hasnain both offer the pace that Wahab offers and are 15 years younger than him — one of them needs to replace the Peshawar Zalmi man in the final game.

Australia’s top three is arguably the best in the world: India’s KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would give them a run for their money but David Warner, Aaron Finch and Steven Smith might just be the most formidable top-order trio in world cricket at the moment. Warner and Smith both have returned to cricket with a vengeance and are averaging 239 and 146 respectively this year. Finch has a more mortal average in 2019 of 27.16 but has been scoring at a strike-rate of 163.

Australia are favourites for next year’s T20I World Cup: Australia will be looking to make history next year by becoming the first hosts to win the T20I World Cup and they certainly have the arsenal to do so. If the currently unavailable Glenn Maxwell returns, then Australia have one of the most destructive batting line-ups in T20I cricket. Add to that a pace attack that boasts the likes of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Billy Stanlake and there are very few visiting teams who would fancy their chances against this Australian side at home.