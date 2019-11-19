T10 League: Delhi Bulls-Bangla Tigers fixture ends in thrilling tie

The T10 League fixture between Delhi Bulls and Bangla Tigers in Abu Dhabi on Monday ended in a thrilling tie.

Bangla Tigers, electing to bat first, managed 108-7 with Rilee Rossouw top scoring with 27 off 16 deliveries whereas Tom Moores and David Wiese played handy knocks of 22 and 20 respectively.

The run chase proved to be a topsy-turvy ride with the momentum shifting in both side’s favour. The Delhi side lost their first wicket with 10 runs on the board but Kusal Parera (43 off 18) and Sherfane Rutherford (18 off 11) carried the side forward with their 52-run partnership for the second wicket.

The side lost back to back wickets in the fifth and sixth over. Angelo Mathews and Eoin Morgan then steered the innings into the entertaining last over.

Needing 15 to win, David Wiese started off with an extra and conceded six runs off the legitimate next three delivery. The English batsman then smashed a maximum but his partner got run out on the very next delivery while going for the second run.

The side, needing three runs off the final delivery, ended up taking two runs.

On the other hand, Chris Lynn powered Maratha Arabians to a 24-run victory over Team Abu Dhabi.

The skipper led from the front as he played a blistering knock of 30-ball 91 which included four boundaries and seven sixes. He stitched 92-run partnership with Adam Lyth (30 off 18 balls) to help the side finish at 138-2.

Abu Dhabi managed 114-3 in their 10 overs with Luke Wright top scoring with his 25-ball 40. He put on a 43-run partnership with Moeen Ali who managed 31 off just 11 balls.

Meanwhile, Deccan Gladiators beat Karnataka Tuskers by five wickets.

The Tuskers, electing to bat first, got off to a good start with Evin Lewis and Johnson Charles scoring 42 runs together for the first wicket before Lewis headed back to the pavilion after scoring 23 off 14 balls.

The latter then put on a 38-run partnership with skipper Hashim Amla before departing for his 18-ball 35. The talismanic South African was joined by Ross Whiteley and put on a 31-run partnership for the third wicket to take the side past 100.

They finished with 110-3 on the scoreboard.

Gladiators struggled at first in the run chase as they were reduced to 37-4 in

4.4 overs. However, Kieron Pollard and Bhanuka Rajapaksa took the game away with their 68-run partnership before the latter was dismissed after playing a quick knock of seven-ball 27.

Anton Devcich remained unbeaten at 45 as the side reached the target with more than an over to spare.