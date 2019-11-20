T10 League: Bangla Tiger register victory over Northern Warriors

Bangla Tiger notched up a six-run win over Northern Warriors in their T10 League fixture in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Bangla openers Andre Fletcher (22 off 15) and Rilee Rossouw (21 off 15) put on a 46-run partnership for the first wicket. The side then began to lose wickets and had six of their wickets fall after adding just 18 runs on the board.

Robbie Frylinck provided the fireworks at the end with his 12-ball 36 with the help of four fours and three maximums to take the side to 102-6.

Northern Warriors had a rocky start to the run chase and were 34-2 at one stage but Andre Russell and Asela Gunaratne settled the ship with their 30-run stand for the third wicket.

The side then became 81-4 when Andre Russell headed back to the pavilion after top scoring with 41 off 25 balls with the help of three boundaries and three sixes. Needing 13 runs to win, the side lost two wickets on the first two deliveries and managed just six runs at the end to finish at 96-6.

On the other hand, the fixture between Maratha Arabians and Karnataka Tuskers was abandoned due to rain.

The Maratha side, electing to bat first, had the worst possible start with Hazratullah Zazai getting dismissed on the first ball of the game but Chris Lynn and Adam Lyth put on a 91-run partnership for the second wicket.

The duo scored half-centuries. The partnership came to an end with Lyth being dismissed for his 20-ball 50. A 35-run partnership between Lynn and Najibullah Zadran anchored the side to 125 before the Afghan batsman became the third batter to be caught.

Lynn managed to complete his half-century before getting dismissed for his 31-ball 61 which included two fours and six maximums. They finished at 129-4.

Rain interrupted proceedings and no play was possible for the rest of the contest.