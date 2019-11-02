Sydney Sixers beat Melbourne Renegades in Women’s Big Bash League

Dane van Niekerk’s all-round performance helped the Sydney Sixers beat the Melbourne Renegades by four wickets in their Women’s Big Bash League match on Saturday.

The all-rounder scored 30 and finished with impressive figures of 2-15 in four overs with a maiden to her name as the Melbourne side suffered their second straight defeat.

The Melbourne Renegades, opting to bat, were rocked in the start with Marizanne Kapp reducing the side to 10-2 with her two wickets. Tammy Beaumont and Courtney Webb put on a 55-run partnership for the third wicket.

The side lost three wickets in the space of three balls in the 14th over. Webb (25 off 30) and Beaumont (29 off 42) while Georgia Wareham did not trouble the scorers.

Skipper Jess Duffin provided the resistance when the middle and lower order failed to contribute. Her top score of 34 off 22 deliveries helped the side finish at 120-8.

The Sixers stumbled in the run chase at first, having been reduced to 21-2 inside four overs. Ellyse Perry and Erin Burns took the side past 50.

Burns departed in the ninth over before Perry and Niekerk took control. Niekerk went on to score 27-ball 30 with after hitting two boundaries and a six.

The Sixers’ middle order did not provide much resistance but Perry’s unbeaten 45-run knock, which came from 50 deliveries, proved to be enough for the side to win the game by four wickets.

On the other hand, the fixture between the Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder was abandoned due to rain.