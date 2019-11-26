Tuesday, November 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Steve Smith aiming to not get dismissed by Yasir again

2 hours ago
Australian batsman Steve Smith claimed that he will be looking to target Pakistani spinner Yasir Shah in the second Test in Adelaide, Daily Mail has reported.

Yasir has dismissed the talismanic Australian seven times in six Test matches, with the leg-spinner lifting up seven fingers after dismissing him for four in the Brisbane Test to indicate his tally against one of the finest players of all time.

“It gave me a bit more motivation next game to not get out to him,” Smith said ahead of the final Test which starts from November 29. “So I will probably be a little bit more disciplined against him.”

The former Australia captain says he is hard on himself when he doesn’t manage to score big.

“I always punish myself when I get no runs, just like I reward myself when I score runs with a chocolate bar at the end of the night. So yeah, if I get no runs I always like to have a run or go to the gym or do something just to give myself a bit of punishment.”

Australia will be looking to whitewash Pakistan in the Test series when the two sides meet at the Adelaide Oval for their day-night Test.

 
Australia Cricket Pakistan steve smith yasir shah
 
