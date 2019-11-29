Friday, November 29, 2019  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
Sri Lanka announce squad for Pakistan Tests

2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Sri Lanka have announced the Test squad which will tour Pakistan for a two-match series in December.

The 16-member squad will be led by batsman Dimuth Karunaratne.

Sri Lanka will be making history as they will be the first side to play a Test series in Pakistan in a decade. The fixtures will be played in Rawalpindi and Karachi and are part of the World Test Championship.

The Test series kicks off on December 11 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The two sides will then head to Karachi for the second game from December 19 at the National Stadium.

Sri Lanka recently toured Pakistan for three T20Is and the same number of ODIs in Lahore and Karachi respectively.

The last Test series to be played in Pakistan was between the hosts and Sri Lanka back in 2009. It came to an abrupt end when terrorists attacked the visiting side when they were on their way to the Gaddafi Stadium.

The doors of international cricket in Pakistan were closed till 2015 before Zimbabwe became the first side to play in the Asian country.

Pakistan are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to organize international fixtures. Sri Lanka, West Indies and World XI are among the sides which have toured Pakistan since then.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha and Lakshan Sandakan.

 
