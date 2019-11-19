Splendid opportunity to beat Australia on home turf: Shan Masood

Pakistani batsman Shan Masood has said that the side are well prepared for the upcoming two-match Test series against Australia.

“We have been here (in Australia) for the past two weeks and played two side matches in Perth during that time,” he said in an interview to the Pakistan Cricket Board. “We played against a strong Australia A side who batted and bowled well without their international stars. We are well prepared for the Test series ahead.”

He said that the side used to struggle in the past because they did not have ample time to get adjusted to the conditions.

The batsman said that the side played a Test match in Brisbane back in 2016 in which they almost successfully chased a 490-run target, adding that several players from that team will be playing this time around as well.

Masood said that the batting unit hasn’t changed much for the past couple of years.

He added: “It is a good thing that you head into the upcoming games with the same lineup. Secondly, Azhar Ali along with Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq were there in the previous tours of the Land Down Under and played at the same venues. Some have even played T20Is here as well. It is a good thing when the side is an experienced one.”

The batsman heaped praise on the young pacers.

“It is an exciting prospect. Musa (Khan) performed well in the first tour game at the Optus while Naseem Shah bowled splendidly in both practice games. Shaheen Shah Afridi is making a comeback while Imran Khan and Mohammad Abbas’ experience will be crucial for the side whereas Yasir Shah is one of the best spinners in the world. Overall, we have a very good bowling lineup and we are highly optimistic that Pakistan will come out as a solid side in the two Tests.”

Shan said that the team should not focus too much on the future prospect and take one step at a time, adding “You try to rectify the mistakes made in the previous games and convert your limited-overs scores of 40s and 50s into big innings in the Test format.”

He said that no Test series should be taken lightly and it is a splendid opportunity to beat the Baggy Greens on their home turf.