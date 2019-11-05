Southern Punjab cruise against Balochistan in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Southern Punjab are in a comfortable position in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy round six fixture against Balochistan at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium.

Southern Punjab were dismissed after scoring a mammoth total of 502 as skipper Sami Aslam led from the front with his 168-run knock. His opening partner Umar Siddique scored 130. They were further carried forward by Adnan Akmal who made 80.

Mohammad Asghar bagged a five-wicket haul while Ammad Butt finished with four wickets.

Balochistan were 37-1 at close of day two with Awais Zia being the only batsman to get dismissed.

On the other hand, Northern were dismissed for 191 runs as Central Punjab spinners Zafar Gohar (4-54) and Bilal Asif (3-57) shared seven wickets between them at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium.

Starting the second day’s play at overnight score of 47-1, the side managed to add just 184 runs on the board as they had no answer to the spin duo who ran through the batting lineup.

Hammad Azam top scored with his 52 while Umar Amin made 42 for the side.

Central Punjab, having a lead of 35, were carried forward by Rizwan Hussain and Umar Akmal with their half-centuries after the side were at 38-2. Rizwan is unbeaten at 69 while Umar is not out for 53.

Meanwhile, Sindh were batting at 147-3 in reply to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first innings total of 288 at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, starting the proceedings at 225-6, added just 63 runs to their overnight total as Sohail Khan finished with figures of 4-62.

Omair bin Yousaf made a half-century on the back of 10 boundaries before falling to Junaid Khan for 56.

Saud Shakeel and Fawad Alam were at the crease at close of play.