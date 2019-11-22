Sophie Molineux takes a break from Women’s Big Bash League

Australia and Melbourne Renegades women’s all-rounder Sophie Molineux announced that she will be taking a break from the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) to focus on her mental health and well-being, reported ESPNcricinfo.

She is the latest Australian cricketer to take a hiatus following the trio of Glenn Maxwell, Nic Maddinson and Will Pucovski.

Last year, Australia and Perth Scorchers women’s batsman Nicole Bolton also took a break due to mental health reasons.

“Sophie knows her teammates and the Renegades coaches and support staff are always there for her,” said Renegades WBBL Head Coach Tim Coyle. “We’ll give Sophie the time, space and support she needs.”

There was a similar message of support from Australia Women’s team doctor Pip Inge. “Sophie has made the decision to take a break from cricket and we are providing her with the support she needs,” said Inge. “The welfare of our players is a priority and we are proud of the brave decision by Sophie to step away from the game.”

Makinley Blows will be Molineux’s replacement in the Renegades squad.