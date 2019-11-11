Sophie Devine smashes five consecutive sixes in one over

Adelaide Strikers batswoman Sophie Devine smashed five straight sixes in a Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) over during her side’s fixture against Melbourne Stars on Sunday.

Spinner Madeline Penna was on the receiving end of the onslaught as she was taken to the cleaners by the veteran batswoman.

6, 6, 6, 6…. 6! Sophie Devine started the last over on 55 from 51…

she ended it on 85 from 56! Outrageous: https://t.co/VDjpM93J1R pic.twitter.com/cnMsiLPHwo — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 10, 2019

He sublime 85-run knock, which came 56 deliveries and included six boundaries and five maximums, came in a winning cause as her side went on to win the game by 17 runs.

In the other matches, Melbourne Renegades picked up an eight-wicket win over Hobart Hurricanes while Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Thunder by seven runs.