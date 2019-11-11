Monday, November 11, 2019  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Sophie Devine smashes five consecutive sixes in one over

3 hours ago
Sophie Devine smashes five consecutive sixes in one over

Photo Courtesy: StrikersWBBL/Twitter

Adelaide Strikers batswoman Sophie Devine smashed five straight sixes in a Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) over during her side’s fixture against Melbourne Stars on Sunday.

Spinner Madeline Penna was on the receiving end of the onslaught as she was taken to the cleaners by the veteran batswoman.

He sublime 85-run knock, which came 56 deliveries and included six boundaries and five maximums, came in a winning cause as her side went on to win the game by 17 runs.

In the other matches, Melbourne Renegades picked up an eight-wicket win over Hobart Hurricanes while Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Thunder by seven runs.

 
Cricket Sophie Devine Women's Big Bash League
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Women's Big Bash League, Cricket, Sophie Devine, Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Stars, Melbourne Renegades, Hobart Hurricanes, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Thunder, Sydney Sixers, T20 cricket, Australia domestic cricket
 
MOST READ
Smith powers Australia to victory over Pakistan in second T20I
Smith powers Australia to victory over Pakistan in second T20I
Australia claim emphatic 10-wicket win against hapless Pakistan
Australia claim emphatic 10-wicket win against hapless Pakistan
Pakistan’s best eleven for the third T20I against Australia
Pakistan’s best eleven for the third T20I against Australia
Pakistan’s best eleven for the second T20I against Australia
Pakistan’s best eleven for the second T20I against Australia
Quetta Gladiators to make first pick in PSL 5 draft
Quetta Gladiators to make first pick in PSL 5 draft
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.