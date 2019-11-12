Tuesday, November 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Shooter Gulfam Joseph to represent Pakistan in Tokyo Olympics

2 hours ago
Shooter Gulfam Joseph to represent Pakistan in Tokyo Olympics

Photo Courtesy: Khilaripk/Twitter

Marksman Gulfam Joseph has become the latest athlete to qualify for next year’s Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Joseph qualified on the basis of his performance in the 14th Asian Air Pistol Championship in Qatar, where he finished seventh with a score of 137.9

He is the third Pakistani shooter after Mohammad Khalil Akhtar and Ghulam Mustafa Bashir to qualify for the Olympics. Joseph won a silver medal in the 2016 South Asian Games at Guwahati and Shillong in India.

The shooting event in the Olympics will be held from July 25 to August 2 at the Asaka Shooting Range. The number of competitors have been cut down to 360 from 390 across fifteen different events with the men and women being equally distributed.

 
olympics Pakistan shooting
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Shooting, Olympics, Pakistan, Gulfam Joseph, Pakistani athletes in Olympics 2020, Tokyo 2020, #Tokyo2020, Japan, Pakistani athlete qualifies for olympics,
 
MOST READ
Smith powers Australia to victory over Pakistan in second T20I
Smith powers Australia to victory over Pakistan in second T20I
Australia claim emphatic 10-wicket win against hapless Pakistan
Australia claim emphatic 10-wicket win against hapless Pakistan
Pakistan’s best eleven for the third T20I against Australia
Pakistan’s best eleven for the third T20I against Australia
Wasim Khan approached Sarfaraz Ahmed before he lost the captaincy
Wasim Khan approached Sarfaraz Ahmed before he lost the captaincy
Gilchrist not writing Pakistan off as T20 World Cup semifinalist
Gilchrist not writing Pakistan off as T20 World Cup semifinalist
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.