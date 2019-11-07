Sharma stars as India overpower Bangladesh in second T20I

Rohit Sharma led from the front as India beat Bangladesh by a comfortable eight-wicket margin in the second T20I in Rajkot on Thursday.

The three-match series is level at 1-1 with the decider to be played on Sunday in Nagpur.

Bangladesh, after being sent in to bat first, were helped by the opening pair, Mohammad Naim and Liton Das. They scored 60 runs before Das departed for a 21-ball 29. His opening partner fell shortly afterwards, scoring 36 off 31 deliveries.

The visitors then began to lose wickets at regular intervals. Skipper Mahmudullah and Soumya Sarkar played 30-run knock each as the side finished 153-6.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan had the side off to a flyer in the run chase, as they batted at a rate of 10 runs per over and finished the mandatory six overs of powerplay at 63-0. They crossed the 100-run mark in 9.2 overs

There was no let-up by Sharma who scored his half-century off 23 deliveries with the help of six boundaries and three sixes.

The hosts lost their first wicket, Shikhar Dhawan with 31 run off 27 deliveries, with the 118 on the board. Sharma was the next to go after playing the captain’s knock of 85 from 43 deliveries, which included six boundaries and six maximums.

Shreyas Iyer completed the job in the 16th over with his 13-ball 24 which included three fours and a six.