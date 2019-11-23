Shane Watson coming to Pakistan for PSL 5

Talismanic Australian cricketer Shane Watson confirmed that he will be coming to Pakistan to take part in the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) next year.

“I can’t wait to come back to Pakistan and play in season five,” Watson said in a video posted on the PSL’s Twitter account. I had an amazing experience in Karachi during the last PSL. To be able to connect with the cricket-loving fans in Pakistan and experience Quetta Gladiators winning their first PSL was an amazing experience and one of the highlights of my career.”

Watson was the highest run-getter in the previous edition as he amassed 430 runs in 12 matches at an average of 43 and a blistering strike rate of 143.81. He made four half-centuries with 91 not out being his highest score.

The Quetta Gladiators batsman scored 71 and defended 21 off the ball in the last over during the qualifier against Peshawar Zalmi to send his team into the final.