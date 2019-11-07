Shane Bond interested in becoming England’s fast-bowling coach

Former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond expressed his interest in coaching England’s fast-bowlers, Sky Sports has reported.

“Yeah definitely,” the former Kiwi bowler said in a reply to a question about his coaching role. “I think you look at everything that’s put in front of you wherever the opportunities come up. There was a massive clearing of the decks after the World Cup and coaches moved not only in the franchise world but in the international world as well. Whatever you’re doing as a coach, you want something that’s going to excite you, hopefully make you better, present a different opportunity — I think you look at everything that comes across your door.”

Bond said that he knows all the English players. “I caught up with them in Christchurch when they came down for their pre-season tournament, I really enjoyed being with the team and liked the guys.”

He is under no delusions about the hard work that must be put in, saying that the English team are on the road 300 days of a year .

Bond will coach the New Zealand bowlers for the final two T20Is against England.