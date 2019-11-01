Shahid Afridi excited about participating in T10 League

Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi expressed his excitement for being part of the third edition of the T10 League in Abu Dhabi.

The prolific Pakistani cricketer will represent Qalandars in the tournament.

I’m excited to be part of the @Qalandars.10 in the 3rd season of @T10League starting 14th Nov #inabudhabi launching with @itsaadee and more💥 I am definitely back again! Can’t get more BOOM BOOM than this see you all at @AbuDhabiCricket IA pic.twitter.com/bayyHaelPj — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 31, 2019

Afridi is no stranger when it comes to franchise-based cricketing tournaments. He has played in Pakistan Super League (PSL), Indian Premier League (IPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Big Bash League (BBL) and T20 Blast in England.

The 44-year-old has been signed as the team’s icon player.

He went on to say that the competition has a unique concept altogether as the batsmen have “to go right from the start”.

The franchise is closely linked with Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) Lahore Qalandars, with Fawad Rana chairing both sides.