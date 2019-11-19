Tuesday, November 19, 2019  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Shadab Khan to play for Surrey in T20 Blast

2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistani leg-spinner Shadab Khan will represent Somerset County Cricket Club in the next edition of the Vitality T20 Blast.

“With Shadab Khan’s announcement as our Vitality Blast overseas (player) for the 2020 season, he becomes the lastest big name Pakistan international to play for Surrey,” the county club stated on their official website. “The 21-year-old leg spinner will make Surrey his first English county after stints in the Big Bash League (BBL) and Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as well as Cricket World Cup experience earlier this year.”

Surrey went on to state that it has a “certain affinity to standout Pakistan players” as many of the country’s best players have had the honour of wearing the Three Feathers at some stage in their illustrious careers.

Some of the prominent Pakistanis who have represented Surrey are Intikhab Alam, Waqar Younis, Saqlain Mushtaq, Azhar Mahmood, Shoaib Akhtar and Abdul Razzaq.

 
