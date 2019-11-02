Scorchers beat Renegades in Women’s Big Bash League thriller

The Perth Scorchers beat the Melbourne Renegades by eight wickets under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in their rain-affected Women’s Big Bash League fixture on Friday.

The Melbourne side, being sent in to bat first, had a solid start to their innings with openers Sophie Molineux and Danni Wyatt taking the side to 45-0 at the end of five overs before rain stopped play.

The game was reduced to 18 overs per side. The Renegades lost Molineux for 20 with 49 runs on the board.

Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont took their side past 100 but rain stopped the game once again and the game was further reduced to 15 overs. The opener went on to score a half-century.

Wyatt made an unbeaten 51-ball 74 and found an ally in Tammy Beaumont who scored 30 from 22 deliveries. Their unbeaten 85-run partnership took the side to 134-1.

Amy Jones and Meg Lanning were batting at 8-0 at the end of four overs when play stopped once again after which the target was revised to 107 in 10 overs.

Georgia Wareham struck twice for the Renegades in the sixth over as Jones (23 off 15) and Nat Sciver fell in two consecutive deliveries.

Skipper Meg Lanning and Nicole Bolton came to the party and ensured there were no more hiccups. Showers halted the game for the fourth game and the target was further revised to 73 in overs.

Needing 13 runs to win from the final over, Lanning made her experience count as she smached two boundaries and a last-ball six to win the game for her side.