Sana Mir takes indefinite break from international cricket

2 hours ago
Sana Mir takes indefinite break from international cricket

Photo Courtesy: Cricket South Africa/Twitter

Veteran Pakistani cricketer Sana Mir has announced she is taking a break from international cricket.

“I have decided to take a break from international cricket and, as such, will not be available for selection for next month’s series against England,” Mir said as quoted in a media release by the cricket board. “I will utilise this time to plan and reset my future objectives and targets.”

She further said that her best wishes are with the Pakistan team for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against England. “I am sure they’ll produce their best cricket,” she said.

Mir was one of the probables for the upcoming series against England Women in Malaysia.

The veteran cricketer was recently honoured with the Asia Game Changer Award by Asia Society in New York.

 
Cricket England Pakistan Sana Mir
 
