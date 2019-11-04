Monday, November 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Quetta Gladiators to make first pick in PSL 5 draft

2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: thePSLt20/Twitter

Quetta Gladiators will be making the first pick in the draft for the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The defending champions will get to select the first player followed by Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings.

The pick order were revealed through the depiction of an age-old street cricket tradition involving the cricket bat.

“The cricket bat pick order method is often used for determining the batting turns in single-wicket cricket across Pakistan. It also works as an alternate to the coin-toss to start a match. The cricket bat pick order method has become an integral part of Pakistan cricket folklore and is commonly used across the country in hundreds and thousands of tennis and tape-ball cricket matches each day of the week,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated on its website.

Meanwhile, the registration process for overseas players has also begun.

The six franchises will select the players in the draft on December 6 and 7 and the tournament will be played from February 20 till March 22.

 
Pakistan Super League 2020 PSL Quetta Gladiators
 
