Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Southern Punjab avoid innings defeat against Northern

4 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Southern Punjab managed to avoid an innings defeat against Northern in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Only 49 overs of play could  take place on the final day as the side added 195 runs to their overnight score of 76-1 in their second innings.

Opener Umar Siddiq was the pick of the batsman as he scored yet another century in the tournament while his overnight batting partner Zeeshan Ashraf made a half-century. Their second-wicket partnership made 135 runs.

Zeeshan made 52 with four boundaries and a six to his name while Siddiq registered 107.

The opening batsman also put on an 85-run partnership with Sohaib Maqsood (52 off 54) for the fourth wicket.

Meanwhile, the fixture between Sindh and Central Punjab in Karachi also ended in a stalemate.

Central Punjab, who started the fourth day’s proceedings at 207-2, went on to score 499-9 before stumps were called.

Umar Akmal added five runs to his overnight score of 117 before he was dismissed for a 128-ball 122 which included 17 boundaries and three sixes whereas Salman Butt, who was unbeaten at 81 on the third day, could add just two more runs.

However, Kamran Akmal stole the show with his 166-run knock which came off 212 balls and included 26 boundaries. He put on a 227-run partnership with Zafar Gohar (75 off 131) for the sixth wicket.

 
Cricket Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
 
