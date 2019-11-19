Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Sindh on course to upset Central Punjab

Bottom side Sindh will be hoping to pick up their first win of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as they end day two of their eighth-round fixture against table-topping Central Punjab looking to amass a healthy first-innings lead.

Hosts Sindh were 255-4 at the National Stadium of Karachi at stumps on day two in response to Central Punjab’s 246 all out in the first innings. Veterans Fawad Alam (42*) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (39*) are involved in an unbeaten 65-run stand that has seen Sindh take an 11-run lead already.

The side’s platform was laid down by half-centuries from openers Khurram Manzoor( 85 off 118) and Jahid Ali (72 off 175).

Off-spinner Bilal Asif has claimed three of the four Sindh wickets to fall and Ahmed Shehzad will be demanding more from his bowlers on day three.

Meanwhile at Karachi’s UBL Complex, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa managed to skittle out Balochistan for just 146 as Junaid Khan (4-36) and Usman Shinwari (3-36) ran through their batting line-up.

Balochistan did well to even make that much after being reduced to 33-5 at one stage.

Fakhar Zaman’s men now have a massive 239-run lead and will most likely ask Balochistan to follow on as they bid to end their run of seven draws in seven games so far.

The clash between Southern Punjab and Northern at the KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi seems to be heading towards a draw after Southern Punjab ended the day on 149-2 in reply to Northern’s 463-7 declared.