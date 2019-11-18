Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Northern dominate Southern Punjab

Northern were 339-5 against Southern Punjab in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The side, after electing to bat, dominated with the bat as Ali Sarfaraz and Umar Amin scored half-centuries. The latter was the top scorer of the day with his 90-run knock. He found support with Sarfaraz who made 73.

Zeeshan Malik and Hammad Azam also played handy knocks of 45 and 48 not out respectively.

On the other hand, Sindh pacers Anwar Ali and Tabish Khan shared five wickets to restrict Central Punjab to 216-7 in Karachi at stumps.

Tabish was the pick of the bowlers as he has so far returned with figures of 3-66 while Anwari has so far taken two wickets.

The visitors were reeling at 89-4 before Usman Salahuddin (50 not out) and Kamran Akmal (59 off 70) scored gritty half-centuries and stitched a 92-run partnership.

Meanwhile, Balochistan’s Mohammad Asghar bagged a five-wicket haul which left Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 290-8 in Karachi.

The spinner spun through the batting order and has so far returned with figures of 5-90.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa suffered an early jolt as they lost their first wicket with 16 runs on the board. Israrullah and Ashfaq Ahmed did some damage control with their 86-run partnership for the second wicket.

The side began to lose their wickets at regular intervals. Ashfaq (54 off 85) and Zohaib Khan (76 not out) both scored half-centuries before the first day’s play came to an end.