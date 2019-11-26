Tuesday, November 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in driver’s seat against Central Punjab

41 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: Pakistan Cricket Board

Khalid Usman’s three-wicket knock restricted Central Punjab to 154-5 in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who started day two at 227-8, were dismissed at 355 after Mohammad Mohsin made 56 off 103 whereas Khalid Usman went on to top score with 72 not out.

Central Punjab were 28-2 but Mohammad Saad (49) and Umar Akmal put on a 50-run partnership for the third wicket. Khalid went on to claim both of their wickets.

Kamran Akmal and Rizwan Hussain were at the crease at stumps.

Meanwhile, Anwar Ali bagged five wickets before Southern Punjab declared their first innings at 517-9.

Adnan Akmal top scored with his unbeaten 107-run knock. His innings included 14 boundaries.

Sindh were rocked early in start as they were pegged back to 34-3 with Zia-ul-Haq taking all the three wickets for Southern Punjab. However, Saad Ali (56) and Fawad Alam (60) anchored the side to 142 with their unbeaten 108-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

On the other hand, Northern were 297-5 against Balochistan in their fixture.

Umar Gul went on to complete his half-century before the side were dismissed for 300 after adding 29 runs to their overnight total of 271-8.

Umar Amin went on to score a half-century after the side were 53-2. After his dismissal for 69, the side were then carried forward by Sarmad Bhatti (83 not out) and Jamal Anwar (61 not out), who have scored 101 runs together for the sixth wicket.

 
