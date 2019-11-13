Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Central Punjab-Balochistan fixture heading towards draw

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture between Balochistan and Central Punjab at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium is heading for a stalemate.

The hosts were 255-6 at close of day three in reply to Balochistan’s first innings total of 450 all out. They were helped by Umar Akmal (78) and Usman Salahuddin (74 not out) as they put up a 124-run partnership for the fifth wicket with their half-centuries.

Mohammad Asghar has been the pick of the Northern bowlers so far with figures of 3-81.

On the other hand, Sindh added 79 runs to their overnight score of 247-5 before getting bowled out for 326 against Northern at Karachi’s National Stadium.

Fawad Alam, who was unbeaten at 75, went on to complete his century before getting dismissed for 107. He found support in Anwar Ali (69) as they scored 126 runs together on the sixth wicket.

Northern’s opener Zeeshan Malik has been the top scorer with his 131-ball 96 with the umpires calling off play with them batting at 173-2.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa declared their first innings at 417-5 in reply to Southern Punjab’s first innings total of 338 all out at their fixture at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

Ashfaq Ahmed was the star performer for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he went on to score 143. The side’s cause was further helped by Zohaib Khan and Rehan Afridi’s unbeaten half-centuries.

Southern Punjab, after being sent to bat again, were 15-0 at stumps.