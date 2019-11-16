PSL 5: Pakistan unveils players in Silver, Emerging categories

Pakistan unveiled the list of players placed in the Silver and Emerging categories for the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Silver category has 125 players in it.

Some prominent names in the Silver category are Usman Qadir, Adil Amin, Bismillah Khan, Tabish Khan, Khushdil Shah, Saifullah Bangash and Kashif Bhatti.

On the other hand, 170 players will be up for selection from the Emerging tier.

True to its tradition of promoting young Pakistani talent, #HBLPSL rules require teams to have at least two Emerging cricketers in a squad of 16. Any suggestions for your favorite teams? MORE: https://t.co/BuDYcMuObi pic.twitter.com/UaonEyzgz7 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) November 15, 2019

The drafting of players for the fifth season of the T20 competition will be held on December 6 and 7.