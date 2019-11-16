Saturday, November 16, 2019  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

PSL 5: Pakistan unveils players in Silver, Emerging categories

11 mins ago
PSL 5: Pakistan unveils players in Silver, Emerging categories

Pakistan unveiled the list of players placed in the Silver and Emerging categories for the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Silver category has 125 players in it.

Some prominent names in the Silver category are Usman Qadir, Adil Amin, Bismillah Khan, Tabish Khan, Khushdil Shah, Saifullah Bangash and Kashif Bhatti.

On the other hand, 170 players will be up for selection from the Emerging tier.

The drafting of players for the fifth season of the T20 competition will be held on December 6 and 7.

 
Cricket pakistan super league PSL 5
 
