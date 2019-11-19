Tuesday, November 19, 2019  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Ponting excited to see Babar in action during Test series

21 mins ago
Australian batting legend Ricky Ponting said that he can’t wait to see Babar Azam in action in the upcoming two-match Test series between Australia and Pakistan starting from Thursday in Brisbane.

The former Australia batsman, who led the side to back-to-back World Cup wins in 2003 and 2007, said that the talismanic Pakistani batsman is a classy player.

“We haven’t seen the best of him yet,” Ponting told cricket.com.au. “Twenty-odd Tests for an average of 35 – he’s better than that. He averages 54 in one-day cricket at a strike-rate of about 90. He’s a very, very classy player. He’s a really exciting talent and probably the guy I’m looking forward to seeing the most this summer. I’ve seen the Aussies a lot and I’ve seen a lot of the Kiwis, but I’m really excited to see him. He could be anything.”

He recalled Babar Azam’s performance in the Cricket World Cup fixture against Australia in Taunton.

“He looked like he was playing a different game,” Ponting remembers. “As soon as we over-pitched, he banged it through the covers or banged it down the ground. And when we dropped short, he got onto that pretty quickly as well.”

The Pakistani batsman was part of the squad which toured the Land Down Under in 2016.

 
Australia Babar Azam Pakistan ricky ponting
 
