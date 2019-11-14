PCB announces international players for PSL 5’s Diamond Category

The list of overseas players in the Diamond category for next year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been released.

“England’s Dawid Malan leads a strong field of 59 foreign international cricketers who have registered to date in Diamond Category for Pakistan Super League 2020,” read a media release by the Pakistan Cricket Board. “The registration window for the foreign players is still open and closes on November 21 following which an updated list will be released.”

Here’s the preliminary foreign player Diamond pool for #HBLPSL Player Draft 2019! Any retention suggestions for your favorite teams? Details: https://t.co/Q5Qf0vY32x pic.twitter.com/cV4RjPO0fs — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) November 14, 2019

England have the most number of players in the second tier with 19 followed by West Indies’ 12. Eleven South African players are also in the Diamond category.

The cricket board had released the list of 28 overseas players in the Platinum category.

The overseas players in the Diamond category are: Fawad Ahmed, Chris Green, Ben Laughlin, Najeebullah Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Tamim Iqbal, Tom Banton, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara, Tim Bresnan, Pat Brown, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mason Crane, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Laurie Evans, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson, Phil Salt, James Vince, Luke Wright, Roelof van der Merwe, Luke Ronchi, Kyle Abbott, Cameron Delport, Marchant de Lange, Rassie van der Dussen, Robbie Frylinck, Simon Harmer, Heino Kuhn, Duanne Olivier, Dane Vilas, Hardus Viljoen, David Wiese, Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Fabian Allen, Johnson Charles, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Daren Sammy, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas and Kesrick Williams.

The draft for the fifth edition of the 20-over competition will be held on December 6 and 7.