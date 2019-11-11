Monday, November 11, 2019  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Pakistan’s Babar, Asad make Australia A toil in tour game

2 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: cricketcomau/Twitter

Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq scored unbeaten centuries for Pakistan on the first day of the tour game against Australia A in Perth on Monday.

Pakistan were 336-3 with Babar Azam and Haris Sohail batting at 157 and 119 respectively.

Electing to bat first, Pakistan were reduced to 60-3 with the Australians dismissing skipper Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail and Shan Masood.

However, Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq then stole the show and put on an unbeaten 276-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Pakistan’s T20I skipper was the first to reach his century as he reached triple figures in 126 balls and went on to reach his 150 in 189 deliveries.

Asad, on the other hand, had a laid back approach as he crossed the 100-run mark in 198 deliveries.

 
