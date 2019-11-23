Saturday, November 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem beats Mexican opponent in Dubai

1 hour ago
Pakistani boxer Muhammad Waseem beats Mexican opponent in Dubai

Photo Courtesy: iamfalconwaseem/Twitter

Pakistani boxer Muhammad “The Falcon” Waseem beat former World Boxing Council light flyweight champion Ganigan Lopez in their bout in Dubai.

Waseem was aggressive against the Mexican throughout their eight-round match and was declared the winner through a unanimous decision by the match officials.

The Pakistani boxer extends his win/loss record to 10-1 following the victory.

Waseem has dedicated his win to the Pakistani nation and thanked his fans for the support and wishes.

Pakistani cricketers Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez and Faisal Iqbal have congratulated the boxer on his victory.

 
