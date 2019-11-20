Pakistan won’t be pushovers, Ponting warns Australia

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has said that Pakistan won’t be pushovers in the upcoming two-match Test series against the Men Down Under starting from Thursday.

“Some of the (Australian) batsmen going into the first Test might just be a little bit wary of what they saw in Perth,” Ponting said while speaking with cricket.com.au. “There was some serious pace there, some great control from Imran Khan and we know that Mohammad Abbas has got great control and the ability to nip the ball back into the right-handers. They won’t be a pushover.”

The former captain, who led Australia to two World Cup titles, said that they have a few batsmen who can perform well and added that it will be interesting to see how they play.

Ponting feels Pakistan too are brimming with talent. “In the last 10 years when they haven’t been playing home Test matches (for security reasons), they’ve done a remarkable job to be as competitive as they have and continue to bring on the level of talented players they have. They have this ability to pluck these players out of nowhere.”

He said that any team can never be sure which kind of Pakistani side can come up on any given day.

He went on to say that Mohammad Abbas can trouble the Australians on pitches in Brisbane and Adelaide like he did in the UAE.