Pakistan dominate Australia A in tour game

Pakistan had a commanding lead of 313 runs against Australia A in their tour game in Perth on Tuesday.

Starting the second day’s play at 336-3, Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq were both retired out for their knocks of 157 and 119 respectively.

Australians came back with quick wickets before Yasir Shah made a useful 70-ball 53. Naseem Shah, who’s mother just passed away, did not bat and the side were dismissed for 428.

Australia A did not provide much resistance with the bat as it turned out to be a procession of batsmen. Fast-bowler Mohammad Imran Khan ran through the batting order and returned with impressive figures for 5-32 before the hosts were bowled out for 122.

The only resistance for Australia A came from Cameron Bancroft who top scored with 49. He put on a 65-run partnership for the tenth wicket with Riley Meredith.

Pakistan did not enforce follow-on and were batting at 7-0 at the close of day two.