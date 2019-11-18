Pakistan trounce hapless Oman in Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Pakistan claimed a resounding 147-run win over a hapless Oman side in their Emerging Teams Asia Cup fixture on Monday.

Pakistan, being sent in to bat first, had a solid start as the opening pair of Haider Ali and Omair Yousuf scored 67 runs together before the latter was dismissed for his 38-ball 33.

Skipper Rohail Nazir then joined the opening batsman on the crease and put on a 107-run partnership with Haider Ali. The Pakistan captain went on to score a half-century before getting dismissed for his 64.

Pakistan were 221-3 before Haider went on to complete his century. The Pakistani opener fell for 118 from 132 deliveries which included 10 boundaries and two maximums.

The side lost two more wickets and they found themselves at 274-6. Khushdil Shah then became the third batsman to scored a quick 24-ball 52 to guide the side to 319-6.

Oman were in dire straits in the run chase from the get go as the side were reduced to 15-4 with Mohammad Mohsin, Sameen Gul and Mohammad Hasnai taking quick wickets.

However, Mohammad Nadeem and Sandeep Goud tried to recover the side with their 67-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Nadeem missed out on his half-century as he was sent back to the pavilion for 83-ball 41 followed soon by Khurram Nawaz. Goud (41 off 38) and Naseem Khushi (45 off 53) anchored the side to 127 before the partnership was broken.

Khushi’s dismissal proved to be the last nail in the coffin as they were eventually bowled out for 172 in 47.2 overs.