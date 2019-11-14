Thursday, November 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Sports

Pakistan to host first Test series in a decade

2 hours ago
Pakistan to host first Test series in a decade

Test cricket returns to Pakistan after a decade as Sri Lanka have agreed to play two fixtures in the country in December.

The Test matches will be played in Rawalpindi and Karachi and are part of the World Test Championship.

The two-match series kicks off on December 11 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The two sides will then head to Karachi for the second game from December 19 at the National Stadium.

Sri Lanka recently toured Pakistan for a three-match T20Is and the same number of ODIs in Lahore and Karachi respectively.

The last Test series to be played in Pakistan was between the hosts and Sri Lanka back in 2009. It came to an abrupt end when terrorists attacked the visiting side when they were on their way to the Gaddafi Stadium.

The doors of international cricket in Pakistan were closed till 2015 before Zimbabwe became the first side to play in the Asian country.

Pakistan are leaving no stone unturned to organise international fixtures in the country. Sri Lanka, West Indies and World XI are among the sides which have toured Pakistan since then.

 
Cricket Pakistan Sri Lanka
 
