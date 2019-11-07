Pakistan to host 2020 circle Kabaddi World Cup

Pakistan will be hosting the 2020 edition of the circle style Kabaddi World Cup.

The competition will be played from January 12-18 in Lahore, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur.

India had hosted all six circle style World Cups so far, with the last one taking place in 2016.

The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation stated that 10 teams — including India, Australia, England, Iran, Canada and Kenya — will be taking part in the tournament.

The winners will get Rs10 million while the runners-up will get Rs7.5 million.

An exhibition fixture will also be played between the women’s side of Pakistan and Azerbaijan.